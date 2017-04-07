Easter bunny stopping early this year for event at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Easter bunny is stopping to visit a little early at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

This weekend is the shelter’s Photos with the Easter Bunny event. On both Saturday and Sunday, anyone is welcome to bring their family and pets to memorialize the holiday. The shelter asks that pets like cats and rabbits are crated.

Participants can enjoy some yummy treats and buy raffle tickets to win their dog his or her own Easter basket.

Photos are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds go toward the Best Friends Medical Relief Fund.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

