‘Barnyard bill’ could allow more Ohio homeowners to have small farm animals on their properties

OHIO — Goats, chickens, rabbits and more could be coming to a backyard near you.

Fox 19 reports that a new Ohio bill aims to side-step zoning regulations and allow homeowners to have some small barnyard animals on their property not originally intended for agriculture.

The measure is based on a homeowner’s acreage. House Bill 175 is being sponsored by State Rep. Tom Brinkman and is backed by 20 co-sponsors.

While the bill leaves the door open to what barn animals can be raised, it specifically rejects roosters and small livestock that creates a nuisance.

The bill would allow homeowners to have one goat for every .3 acres of land, one chicken or fowl for every .05 acres and a rabbit or other small animal for every 0.5 acres. It would require sanitary living conditions.

