15-year-old hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Ashland County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A 15-year-old was injured while waiting for the school bus in Ashland County Friday morning.

The driver of a pick-up truck failed to maintain control on County Road 175 near US 250 in Perry Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the truck went off the side of the road, hitting a mailbox and then the teen.

The victim was standing in a driveway waiting for the bus. The truck also struck an embankment before coming to a stop.

The 15-year-old was taken to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center then Akron Children’s Hospital. The 28-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors, the patrol said.