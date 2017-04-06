Winter weather advisory, wind advisory begin tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will take effect for Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties tonight through Friday morning. These areas have the potential of seeing 3-7+” of snow by storm’s end.

A WIND ADVISORY takes effect at 6 PM for Cuyahoga, Lorain and Erie counties. Gusts will kick-up to 50 MPH.

Here is a good depiction of how the rain will develop and transition into snow later this evening.

Local, slushy accumulations of at least a couple of inches are looking likely by Friday morning with ~6’+ possible where lake-enhanced snow bands. You may want to build in some extra time for your Friday morning commute. Snowfall will initially melt as the ground temperatures are warmer than a month or so ago. The graphic below explains.

The weekend looks bright right now with temperatures near 50°F on Saturday and mid 60s°F on Sunday.

Here is your updated #8dayforecast.