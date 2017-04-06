Winter weather advisory: Snow falling through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties through Friday morning. These areas have the potential of seeing 3-7+” of snow by storm’s end.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lorain and Erie counties. Gusts will kick-up to 50 MPH.

**More information on weather alerts, here**

You may want to build in some extra time for your Friday morning commute. Snowfall will initially melt as the ground temperatures are warmer than a month or so ago.

The weekend looks bright right now with temperatures near 50°F on Saturday and mid 60s°F on Sunday. Weather updates, here.