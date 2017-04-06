Wind advisory tonight; Slushy for Friday’s morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wind advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday for Erie, Lorain and Cuyahoga counties. Winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph, highest along the lakeshore. Highest wind gusts will occur tonight.

By Thursday night, the air will briefly get cold enough for some of the precipitation to fall as wet snow. Local, slushy accumulations of at least a couple of inches are looking likely by Friday morning. You may want to build in some extra time for your Friday morning commute. Snowfall will initially melt as the ground temperatures are warmer than a month or so ago. The graphic below explains.

The weekend looks sunshiny right now with temperatures near 50°F on Saturday and mid 60s°F on Sunday.

Here is your updated #8dayforecast.