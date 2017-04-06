Westlake police search for missing man with developmental disabilities

WESTLAKE, Ohio– The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who developmental disabilities.

Cerierce “Cecil” Jackson, 47,of North Olmsted, walked away from his job in Westlake on Tuesday and has not been seen since. He took an RTA bus downtown.

Police said he also suffers from mental illness and it is unknown if he has his medications. Investigators described Jackson, who has slept on the streets in the past, as street savvy. He’s been found in East Cleveland Northfield Park after similar incidents.

Jackson may have been wearing a black shirt and pants. He is 6 feet tall with a heavier build and a prosthetic left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police or the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.