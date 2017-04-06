Weather Outlook: Showers and thunder persisting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a generally delightful day in NE Ohio Wednesday, unless you live by the lakeshore after the wind shifted from SE to NE. This is what happens (Burke Lakefroint compared to a place well inland):

Showers and thunderstorms arrived and will persist through today.

By tonight, the air will briefly get cold enough for some of the precipitation to fall as wet snow. Local, slushy accumulations of at least a couple of inches are looking likely by Friday morning. It may mean building in some extra time for your Friday morning commute.

The weekend looks sunshiny right now with temperatures near 50°F on Saturday and mid 60s°F on Sunday.

Here is your updated #8dayforecast.