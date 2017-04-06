Trans-Siberian Orchestra creator Paul O’Neill passes away

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced that its creator, Paul O’Neill, has passed away.

According to a Facebook post by TSO, O’Neill passed away from a chronic illness.

“He was our friend and our leader — a truly creative spirit and an altruistic soul. This is a profound and indescribable loss for us all,” the post states.

TSO was created in 1996. Its early albums were very successful, including “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” which was certified double platinum, according to TSO’s website. The group cemented its following when it began performing on the road in 1999.

Cleveland is a regular stop on their tour schedule.

The website said O’Neill’s goal with the group was “to create a progressive rock band that would push the boundaries further than any other group before…Way, way further.”

TSO has now sold over 10 million albums.

