Suspect who prompted Amber Alert for two Willoughby Hills children now in custody

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– The man who kidnapped two children in Willoughby Hills on Tuesday is now in custody, police say.

The children’s mother called police to Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills Tuesday morning. She told officers her boyfriend, 24-year-old Clarence Davis, threatened her with a gun, then took her car with her two kids inside. He is not the father.

Willoughby Hills police said Davis turned himself in Thursday morning.

The kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert for the 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy. Police said they were dropped off with a left member, who took them to the police department. They were reunited with their parents.

On Wednesday, police raided Sweetheart’s Bar on East 36th Street and Superior Avenue, looking for Davis. He wasn’t there, but officers arrested three others on felony warrants.