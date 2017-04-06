Studies say starting kids in kindergarten later is better, but one mom disagrees

How old were your children when they started kindergarten?

Mom Jacqueline Burt Cote says in a blog on CafeMom.com that despite research that says later is better, it should be a case-by-case decision.

Cote quotes research out of Stanford University that found that waiting until kids are 6 years old to put them in kindergarten is better.

The blog also says a Danish Birth Cohort study indicated that children who started a year later had 73 better outcomes when they were tested for hyperactivity and inattention four years later.

But Cote said she started kindergarten at the age of 4 and remembers crying a lot in then first few months but found her footing quickly. She said she also started her son in kindergarten at 4 and that he did very well in those early years, and that the trend continued.

She emphasized that every child is different, and “it’s all about knowing your own individual children and tuning into where they’re at, developmentally, and what they need to thrive.”

