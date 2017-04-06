Preliminary autopsy report expected today in death of Lafayette Township trustee

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Medina County Coroner is expected to release the preliminary autopsy report in the death of Lafayette Township Trustee Bryon Macron Thursday morning.

The I-Team learned there were several stab wounds on his body when it was found last month in Chippewa Lake. But it’s unknown if they were the cause of his death.

Investigators say there were signs of an altercation, including blood, in his office.

Officials hope to have a final cause of death in a few more weeks.

