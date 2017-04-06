Mother accused of cutting her children’s necks to appear in court

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton mother accused of cutting her children’s necks will appear in court Thursday morning.

Nicole Auman, 32, faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill her two young daughters. Police say she called 911 Tuesday, saying she cut their throats and then her own wrists.

The girls, ages 10 and 7, are recovering at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Auman was given a psychological evaluation before being taken to jail.

