Missing: Rontez Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Rontez Johnson, 15, went missing Jan. 4 and was last seen at Lorain High School.

He is 5'11" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he might be in the Cleveland or Elyria area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dougherty with the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**