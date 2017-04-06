Missing: Rontez Johnson

LORAIN, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Rontez Johnson, 15, went missing Jan. 4 and was last seen at Lorain High School.

He is 5'11" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he might be in the Cleveland or Elyria area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dougherty with the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105.

