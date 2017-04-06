Live Video: ‘Significant change in April’s shape’ suggests new position of calf

HARPURSVILLE, New York — Handlers say there’s a “significant change” in the shape of April the giraffe.

In their newest update, they said:

“Allysa’s morning report is of significant change in April’s shape. Her body/belly is much less beach balled, as the bulges have streamlined. Perhaps suggesting a new position of calf…we hope for launch sequence!”

Handlers said Wednesday night that April had been zoning out, noting that our favorite pregnant giraffe would be fine one moment, and then very distracted the next.

That’s a behavior that will be seen consistently when she is in active labor, walking through her strong contractions and pushing.

For much more on April, click here.