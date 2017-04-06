Know the risks of opioids: Fighting back against a public health crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- Fighting back against a public health crisis: the deadly local opioid epidemic.

Cuyahoga County is coming together in what is being called an unprecedented awareness blitz: "Know the Risks." FOX 8 is part of today's multi-station event to help battle the epidemic.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, there were more than 600 heroin, cocaine and fentanyl deaths in 2016, with a projection of up to 850 deaths in 2017.

Those devastating numbers led to the formation of a task force made up of individuals from local hospitals, Cuyahoga County, the US Attorney's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office.

To help those who may need it, there will be a live phone bank today from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The number to call will be: 866-459-2547.