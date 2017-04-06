‘Kids Art Gallery!’: Share your photos (gallery 2)

We’re turning your TV into an art gallery!

We want to show off your child’s masterpiece, so Fox 8 has launched the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery.

You can send us a photo of your child’s creation; he or she can be of any age. Then, we’ll feature their artwork on Fox 8 News at 9 a.m.

To share your photo, click the ‘submit’ button below. Or if you’re on mobile, just email the art to tips@fox8.com.

Don’t forget to include your child’s name, age, hometown and a little about their artwork.

41.499320 -81.694361