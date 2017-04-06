Easter Ham Leftovers? Try one of these great recipes from Chef Brandt Evans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Serving ham for Easter dinner or brunch is a popular tradition for many families, but what do you do with all the ham you have leftover?

Chef Brandt Evans, chef and owner of Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern and Pura Vida, shared some creative and delicous recipes with Fox 8's Kristi Capel.

Bourbon Orange, Thyme Glazed Ham

Ingredients

3/4 cup orange marmalade

1/4 cup pure Ohio maple syrup

1/4 cup whole-grain Dijon mustard

1/4 cup bourbon

4 Tablespoons chopped fresh Thyme

2 Tablespoon lemon juice fresh, if possible

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Salt and black pepper to taste

1 each Bone In half ham about 6-8 pounds

Method

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2. Line bottom of a roasting pan with aluminum foil for easy cleanup and set aside.

3. Add orange marmalade, thyme,maple syrup, Dijon mustard, bourbon, lemon juice, ground ginger and salt and pepper to a mixing bowls and whisk to combine well. Set aside.

4. Remove ham from package and pat dry if too wet.

5. Place ham on roasting rack, flat side down, so the fatty side is facing up.

6. Gently score the ham in a crisscross pattern, and brush all over with 1/2 cup of the prepared glaze.

7. Cover ham loosely with aluminum foil to prevent drying out or burning.

8. Bake for about 2 - 2 1/2 hours, until instant thermometer inserted into the middle of the ham

registers 125-130 degrees F.

9. Remove roasting pan from the oven, remove foil from the top and sides of the ham.

10. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees F.

11. Brush 6 Tbsp of glaze over the ham and bake for 20 minutes, brushing ham with additional 6 Tbsp of glaze every 6-7 minutes.

You'll be brushing the ham with glaze approximately 3 times during this step.

12. Be sure to watch that the glaze doesn't burn, but instead turns a rich, deep golden color.

13. Remove roasting pan from oven and place ham on a large cutting board.

14. Loosely place tin foil and let ham rest for 20 minutes before slicing.

Ham Fried Rice

Ingredients

2 CUPS CHOPPED LEFT OVER HAM

1 SMALL WHITE ONION, CHOPPED

1 RED BELL PEPPER, SEEDED AND CHOPPED

1 TABLESPOON VEGETABLE OIL

3 EGGS, LIGHTLY BEATEN

½ CUP MAYONNAISE

3 CUPS COOKED RICE

1-CUP PINEAPPLE DICED

1-TABLESPOON SESAME OIL

2-3 TABLESPOONS SOY SAUCE (MORE OR LESS TO TASTE)

2 TABLESPOON CHOPPED GREEN ONIONS

Method

1. PREHEAT A LARGE SKILLET OR WOK TO MEDIUM HEAT.

2. POUR VEGETABLE OIL IN PAN

3. ADD CHOPPED HAM, WHITE ONION, AND RED BELL PEPPER AND FRY UNTIL TENDER.

4. SLIDE THE HAM ONION, AND RED BELL PEPPER TO THE SIDE, AND POUR THE BEATEN EGGS ONTO THE OTHER SIDE.

5. USING A SPATULA, SCRAMBLE THE EGGS, ONCE COOKED MIX THE EGGS WITH THE VEGETABLE MIX.

6. ADD THE RICE AND PINEAPPLE TO THE VEGGIE, HAM AND EGG MIXTURE. AND FOLD IN MAYONNAISE

7. POUR THE SOY SAUCE AND SESAME OIL ON TOP. STIR AND FRY THE RICE AND VEGGIE MIXTURE UNTIL HEATED THROUGH AND COMBINED.

ADD CHOPPED GREEN ONIONS IF DESIRED.

Ham Cheddar Egg Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 large eggs

3/4 cup skim milk

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, diced (reserve 1/4 cup)

8 ounces ham, diced

4 large eggs (lightly scrambled)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a muffin tin with jumbo muffin liners. (Jumbo liners prevent the cheese from bubbling over.) 2. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.

Stir the melted butter into the flour mixture until a lumpy mix forms.

3. Whisk the 3 raw eggs and the milk together and stir into the dry ingredients.

Mix just to incorporate the liquid into the flour, do not over mix.

4. Fold the cheese, scrambled eggs, and ham into the batter. It will be chunky and sticky.

5. Scoop dough into prepare muffin tin, make 12 muffins

6. Top each muffin with a few small pieces of cheese

7. Bake for 30-40 minutes, until a toothpick comes out of the center of each muffin clean. Cool slightly and serve.

8. Store in the refrigerator, reheat in the microwave this is great for breakfast or lunch