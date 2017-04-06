Cleveland police release video of Subway robbery that left teen shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police released surveillance video on Thursday in hopes of gathering new information in a recent robbery.

Two men stormed into the Subway restaurant on Memphis Avenue near West 63rd Street at about 9 p.m. on March 31.

The masked men were armed with a large-caliber revolver and what appeared to be an AR-15, Cleveland police said. They took one employee to the back of the store to get more money and shot a 17-year-old girl in the arm.

The suspects also took a customer's purse.

The victim, a Brooklyn High School student, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

41.440288 -81.730490