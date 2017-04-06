× Cavaliers playoff single-game tickets go on sale next week

CLEVELAND– Tickets for the Cleveland Cavaliers 2017 playoff games go on same on Wednesday, April 12.

The tickets, for the first two games of Round 1, are available on a first-come, first-serve basis at 11 a.m.

Members of Wine and Gold United and Cavaliers Insiders are automatically registered to purchase tickets. Fans have until April 9 at 11:59 p.m. to join. Here’s how it works:

There is a six ticket limit per transaction and tickets will be available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans only need to subscribe to Cavaliers Insider (Cavs.com/Insider) or join Wine & Gold Nation https://nation.cavs.com ONCE to be automatically registered for priority access to purchase playoff tickets for each playoff round.

As the playoffs progress, fans must be registered as a Cavaliers Insider/WGN member at least 48 hours prior to Game 1 of each round to receive Playoff Access to purchase tickets on a first-come first-served basis for that round.

After each game deadline passes, all Cavaliers Insiders/WGN members will automatically become eligible for future opportunities to purchase playoff tickets while supplies last.

Remaining tickets will be available to the general public at noon on April 12.

Dates, times and opponents for Round 1 have not been released.

