Body found on conveyor belt at Akron recycling center

AKRON, Ohio– Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at an Akron recycling center Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Greenstar Recycling on Exeter Road at about 7:30 a.m. Police said employees were sorting recyclables coming down the conveyor belt when they noticed the body.

Since trucks come with loads from all over the state, authorities do not know where the body originated. The man is between 40 and 50 years old. He had no identification with him.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

In February, a 25-year-old man at Greenstar Recycling was killed during a work-related accident. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said he was working on the baler machine when he became trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.