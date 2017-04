MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Investigators will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon after a SWAT situation in Madison Township left one man dead.

The SWAT team was called to a home in Madison Township at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. A man barricaded himself inside.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the man charged out of the house with a handgun. That’s when he was shot and killed.

Two officers were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

39.528851 -84.427770