$1 million bond for Canton mom accused of cutting children’s throats

CANTON, Ohio– A Canton woman accused of cutting her daughters’ throats appeared in court via video Thursday morning.

Nicole Auman, 31, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder. A Canton Municipal Court judge set her bond at $1 million during her arraignment.

Auman called police at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday from a home on Miami Court Northeast. Canton police said she reported she cut her children’s throats and her own wrights.

Her daughters, ages 10 and 7, suffered non life-threatening cuts to their necks. Auman and the girls were taken to Mercy Hospital.

The children were later transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital for surgery, detectives said.

Auman was taken to the Stark County Jail.

