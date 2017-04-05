Two innocent bystanders shot as bullets fly from passing car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Evertt Mitchell was standing on Superior Avenue near East 65th Street when gunfire erupted late Wednesday afternoon.

"I went to the store to get an Arizona and next thing I knew, they were shooting," said Evertt.

Police say two women were hit by bullets during a shootout between a man hanging out of the sunroof of a car and another man walking out of the Superior Beverage.

"I was in the house talking to my grandkids and we heard all the shooting," said Annette McFadden, witness.

Bryant Spencer's girlfriend's mom was one of the women hit.

"We pulled up and asked, what is going on? And some dude said she got shot, so I jumped out and came to her rescue," said Spencer.

Both innocent bystanders, both women were shot in the leg and taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

Arvind Patel owns Superior Beverage says gunfire erupted outside the store about the same time Tuesday.

Meantime, Cleveland police say about an hour later, one man was shot in the 1700 block of East 70th Street.

Seven males pulled up in a car and started shooting.

Police are not saying whether or not the shootings are related.