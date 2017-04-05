Tristan Thompson’s 447-game streak in jeopardy with thumb injury: report

Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers gets in second half dunk next to Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills on March 9, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Detroit won the game 106-101. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Cavaliers’ center Tristan Thompson did not travel to Boston with the team, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday morning.

Cleveland plays the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Windhorst, Tristan will have a precautionary MRI on his thumb, which was bothering him during Tuesday night’s win against the Magic. An X-ray was negative.

Tristan is the NBA’s Iron Man with 447 consecutive games played.

The Cavs recalled center Larry Sanders from the Canton Charge, the team announced on Wednesday.

