Tristan Thompson’s 447-game streak in jeopardy with thumb injury: report

CLEVELAND– Cavaliers’ center Tristan Thompson did not travel to Boston with the team, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday morning.

Cleveland plays the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Windhorst, Tristan will have a precautionary MRI on his thumb, which was bothering him during Tuesday night’s win against the Magic. An X-ray was negative.

Tristan is the NBA’s Iron Man with 447 consecutive games played.

The Cavs recalled center Larry Sanders from the Canton Charge, the team announced on Wednesday.

