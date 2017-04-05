This teen singing Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ into a well in Italy will give you chills

WICHITA, Kan. — A haunting rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” sung by an American high school student into a wishing well in Italy has gained a lot of online attention.

Tiffany Ruan was on a spring trip with a singing group from her school in Wichita, Kansas, last week when she spotted the well in Venice.

found a well in italy with a nice echo 😊❤️ missing this trip already pic.twitter.com/tTkJeFo97k — Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 28, 2017

She tells the Wichita Eagle that she saw her choir teacher with a group of students singing into the well and she decided to record a video.

The resulting 48-second clip showcases Ruan’s voice as it echoes through the well.

The video has been shared more than 125,000 times and liked more than 300,000 times on Twitter.