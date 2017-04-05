The big species reveal! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is expecting a baby rhino!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo made a big announcement this morning: They are expecting a baby rhino!

BREAKING: We're expecting an addition! Kibbibi, a 13.5-year-old Eastern Black Rhino is expecting a calf! 🦏 #futureforwildlife pic.twitter.com/TqYJJccE4X — Cleveland Zoo (@clemetzoo) April 5, 2017

Kibbibi, a 13.5-year-old Eastern Black Rhino, is expecting her third calf. Zoo officials aren't sure of the gender quite yet, but they will perform ultrasounds on a regular basis until she gives birth.

That won't be for a while yet!

A rhino's gestation is between 15 and 17 months, and Kibbibi is about a quarter of the way through her pregnancy.

Kibbibi, and the father, Forrest, were paired based on genetics, the zoo said.

The zoo posted a video of an ultrasound on their Facebook page Tuesday.

Our own Kenny Crumpton was live at the zoo on FOX 8 News in the Morning to reveal the big news.

