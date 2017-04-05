Stolen shoes lead to arrest in Elyria burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio - An Elyria couple's home was burglarized one day.

And the very next day, they saw a man walking down the street - wearing a pair of the shoes that had been stolen from their home the day before.

The footwear in question was a custom-made pair of Kyrie Irving shoes, and they became the key to identifying the suspect.

Elyria police quickly arrested Jeremy Krugman after the owners identified the shoes. He is now facing a charge of receiving stolen property.

Jack Shea has the story.