Showers, thunderstorms late tonight; Decent weather this weekend

Winds have eased quite a bit from yesterday, expect warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s.

The next system will slowly toss moisture northward, however, most of Wednesday should remain rain-free. The showers and thunderstorms will arrive on late tonight and linger into Thursday. The best chance for severe weather should stay over our southern counties and increase to the south.

By Thursday night the air will briefly get cold enough for some of the precipitation to fall as wet snow! Friday will begin with some snow, but precipitation will mix with and change to rain during the day. Local, slushy accumulations are possible.

The weekend looks pretty decent right now with temperatures near 50° on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

