Police conduct raid in search for man accused of kidnapping 2 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A search for the man accused of kidnapping two children from a Willoughby apartment complex Tuesday resulted in an overnight raid at an east side bar.

Authorities got a tip that Clarence Davis, 24, who is considered to be armed and dangerous, was at Sweetheart's Bar on East 36th Street and Superior Avenue.

The raid happened at just before 2 a.m.

While Davis wasn't found there, police did arrest three patrons who had felony warrants.

Davis is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend's two small children after an argument in their apartment Tuesday morning. An Amber Alert was issued, and authorities across the state began looking for Davis and the children.

At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an unidentified third party familiar with the situation dropped the 3-year-old and 5-year-old off at the police station. They were safe.

Authorities believe Davis is driving his girlfriend's 2013 dark blue Hyundai Sonata. He's facing several charges including kidnapping and domestic violence.

Read more here.

41.512278 -81.665265