× Plea deal: Woman sentenced after pleading guilty in daughter’s killing

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman accused of killing her daughter pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges as part of a plea agreement.

Janet Tyburski entered a plea of guilty to murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. A charge of aggravated murder was dismissed.

Tyburski was accused of suffocating her 26-year-old daughter, Rachele Tyburski, at Janet’s Lakewood home in March of 2015, and then dumping Rachele’s body in North Ridgeville later that day.

Janet Tyburski’s daughter, Hannah Tyburski, is accused of helping her mother dump the body.

Janet was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with eligibility of parole after 19 years.

**Read more, here**