Playless ShoeSource releases list of stores closing

AKRON, Ohio– Twelve Payless ShoeSource in Ohio will close as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The shoe store chain announced on Tuesday it’s closing nearly 400 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

In Northeast Ohio, Payless locations at Chapel Hill Map in Akron, Vineyard Plaza in Eastlake, Midway Mall in Elyria and on Lincoln Way East in Massillon with shut down. (You can see the complete list here)

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” Payless CEO W. Paul Jones said in a statement on Tuesday.