Canton mom calls 911 saying she cut children’s throats, then her own wrists

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton woman faces murder charges after calling 911 to report she’d cut her children’s throats before cutting her own wrists Tuesday.

According to Canton police, Nicole R. Auman, 31, called police to her Miami Court N.E. home at around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, she had cuts to her wrists. Her two female children, ages 10 and 7, had non life-threatening cuts on their necks.

All three were taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment, and the children were then taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Auman was later taken to Stark County Jail.

She faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder. She’s set to appear in court next week.