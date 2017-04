Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are asking for help locating 16-year-old Tyshaundre Fields.

He was last seen January 17 on Lansing Avenue in Cleveland wearing an orange coat with fur. He is 5"8' with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

For more on other missing cases click here.