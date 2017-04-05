× Maple Mustard Salmon & Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts

Maple Mustard Salmon

2 tbs maple syrup

2 tbs whole grain mustard

1-2 lb salmon fillets

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven 450

Season both sides salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Mix the maple syrup with the mustard and coat salmon. Place salmon fillets, skin side down, on a greased baking sheet or oven proof dish. Cook for 15 minutes and then *broil for final 2 or 3 minutes.

Serve with your favorite side dish.

Enjoy!

* If you don’t have a broiler setting, just continue cooking another 3 minutes (total of about 10 minutes)

Maple Glazed Brussels Sprouts

1 ½ lb brussels sprouts, cleaned, trimmed and cut lengthwise

3 tbs olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ C. maple syrup

2 tbs unsalted butter room temperature

2 tbs chopped parsley

1 tb s chopped chives

Add 2 tbs olive oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. Place brussels sprouts in one layer cut side down. It will probably require 2 batches. Add a little salt and pepper and cook about 5 minutes.

Toss. Add another pinch of salt and pepper, and continue cooking for 4 minutes.

Remove from pan and repeat process with remaining brussels sprouts.

When all of the sprouts are cooked and removed from pan, take skillet off heat and add butter. As butter melts, add maple syrup, parsley, and chives. Place brussels sprouts back in pan with sauce.

Give a toss and serve.

Enjoy!