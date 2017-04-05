LIVE VIDEO: April zoning out a bit, a behavior we’ll see more in ‘active labor’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – April’s keeper Corey put the giraffes to bed for the night, and he reported that April’s back end had some significant “bulging”….hmmm…

He also noted that our favorite pregnant giraffe would be fine one moment, and then very distracted the next. Animal Adventure Park explains that this behavior is what we will all see consistently when she is in active labor, walking through her strong contractions and pushing.

Not gonna kid you here April, we’d all love to see that. Soon.

