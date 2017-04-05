Live giraffe video: April is still waiting on baby…

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April is still as cute as ever and we are still on baby watch.

Animal Adventure Park posted on its Facebook page that everyone’s favorite giraffe is in the same condition as in Tuesday’s night’s update: April continues with her great demeanor. Her keepers say that she looks great and is acting the same.

The park said there should be an opportunity for yard time, as temperatures hover at safe levels and the rain has subsided.

April will be getting a new enrichment item today thanks to a fan!

The park clarified again that the Giraffe Cam will stay LIVE through April’s labor and birth; they will not turn it off unless instructed to do so by the vet team.

**You can also watch April on the animal park’s YouTube page, as well**