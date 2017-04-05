Immerse yourself! Virtual reality films, games part of CIFF’s ‘Perspectives’ exhibit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Immerse yourself!

That's literally the basis of an exhibit that gives the public a whole new 'perspective' of the offerings at the Cleveland International Film Festival.

When you visit the Perspectives exhibition -- which is free to the public -- expect a whole new way of experiencing films, games and interactive education.

You can check out all angles of a beating human heart. Or use your finger and other motions to battle adversaries in "augmented reality" games.

In the special curated section, there are 14 different "virtual reality projects" or short films that allow you to feel as though you're actually in each movie. Each is roughly 7 to 10 minutes long.

The public can take a seat in an "egg chair" or stools, put on a headset and headphones and are immersed in an actual movie. If you spin your chair or stool, you feel as though you are in the actual scene with a 360 degree experience.

"Normally, you're seated in an auditorium with 200 or 300 other people...here you experience it by yourself," said Patrick Shepherd, CIFF's associate director. "You immerse yourself into the experience."

Shepherd said that filmmakers are more and more going outside the box, creating films specifically to be used with virtual reality.

"The word we often hear about with these types of projects is empathy," Shepherd said. "Because these filmmakers are now making their films on different platforms, and we are here to screen it."

One movie, "Pearl," allows viewers to follow a girl and her dad who are driving cross-country.

With the headset on, it feels as though you are in the car with the two, hearing music and their conversation. If you look up, you see the roof of the car. You can look out each window and see the road, trees and other scenes outside whizzing by.

Another movie is titled "Ray," which is described as a virtual reality fairy tale. It takes place in a girl's bedroom, as a beam of colorful light comes through the window and whips and travels all over the room during its visit in her dreams.

Other film topics range from the afterlife through the eyes of a ghost and the history of cinema to the journey through the last moments of a man's life and a mother who loses her two children in the Gaza Strip.

The Perspectives exhibit also showcases lots of other interactive media, educational experiences and games.

In another corner of the room is CLVR, a local non-profit company, that allows participants to use their special HoloLens software. Using the device is described as seeing "the physical world" augmented with 3D holograms and 2D objects.

You can interact with the experience by using voice commands or hand motions during games or educational programs.

The interactive media area allows participants to learn about how teens deal with the remembrance of the Holocaust in the digital age, a portrayal of the people in Flint, Michigan, during their water crisis, and a game that allows you to be anything you want -- from animals to entire galaxies.

It's the second year for the Perspectives exhibit.

The exhibit is located on the Tower City Center Level M2 near the top of the Grand Staircase. It will be open through Sunday. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted.

For more on the Perspectives exhibit, including the schedule and a run-down of each short film, click here.