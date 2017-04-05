× Growing trend: Should students be punished for recording fights and posting the video online?

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Fights involving young people are often recorded and can even go viral.

But should the students behind the camera be held accountable?

WSCO reports that school leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina, say ‘yes.’

They even say there are times when students plan attacks, and others stand by and record them. The videos then lead to bullying and other problems.

School leaders say that by not holding those students responsible, they’re basically saying the behavior is OK.

While they can’t punish students for recording the fights, they are discussing ways to hold them accountable.

