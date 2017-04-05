Fox Recipe Box: Apple, Bacon & Candied Pecans with Feta Salad

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s a salad that’s perfectly sweet and salty.

Our good friend and country chef, Lee Ann Miller, is stopping at Fox 8 News to show us how to make this yummy salad that incorporates apples, bacon, pecans and more!

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Check out her salad recipe below:

Fruit, Nut, Feta and Bacon Tossed Salad

Salad:

8 ounces baby spinach, stemmed

½ head iceberg lettuce, chopped

½ small red onion, sliced thin

6 slices of applewood smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled or chopped into small pieces

1- 4 ounce container Feta cheese crumbles, more or less to taste

1 cup dried cranberries or cherries, more or less to taste

1-2 Honey Crisp apples, cored and sliced thin

1 cup candied pecans



Red Wine Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 clove of garlic, pressed or finely minced

1-2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt, more or less to taste

Fresh cracked pepper to taste

For the dressing, mix all the ingredients together in a blender bottle until well combined or run them through a quick blender cycle. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. The dressing can be made up to a week in advance. And you may not use it all depending on how much dressing you like on your salad!

To assemble the salad, toss all the salad ingredients together. Serve immediately after tossing in vinaigrette. All the components can be measured out/prepped ahead of time and stored separately. Sprinkle apples with Fruit Fresh or dip in 7-up to keep them from browning. Toss in apples right before serving.