Lafayette Township trustee had stab wounds but no cause of death issued: I-Team

MEDINA – Sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team that former Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron had been stabbed, but there has been no ruling on his cause of death.

Macron’s body was found in Chippewa Lake last month.

According to sources, there were stab wounds on his body but the coroner has not determined his cause of death or if the stab wounds could have caused his death.

Fox 8 will be reviewing preliminary autopsy reports Thursday.

A kayaker discovered the body in the lake in February and had a couple call police. He led a dive team to its location so it could be recovered.

Macron, 45, was last seen leaving his home on Ivandale Drive in Medina on Dec. 16. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said his office was ransacked and there were signs of an altercation, including blood.

Officers found his Chevrolet Equinox in a parking lot on Beachside Boulevard in Chippewa Lake, about 3 miles away from his home several hours later. Blood was also inside the SUV, investigators said.

