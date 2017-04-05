LIVE VIDEO: Cuyahoga County officials announce campaign to raise opioid awareness

​

CLEVELAND– Cuyahoga County officials will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon on the growing opioid crisis.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas P. Gilson will discuss their collaborative campaign about the dangers of opioid prescriptions.

The illegal drug heroin is an opioid, but so are powerful painkillers like oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine and fentanyl.

(The news conference begins at 1 p.m. Check back to watch live.)

On Thursday, FOX 8 News is teaming up with other media outlets in Northeast Ohio for “Opioids: Know the Risks.” We will tell you about a phone bank for people looking for help for themselves or a loved one.

We will also air Bill Sheil’s powerful special: “Heroin Hits Home,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday on FOX 8.

**CLICK HERE for a list of resources to help those who may be battling addiction**