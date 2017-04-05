× Convicted cop killer sentenced again for 1994 rape

CLEVELAND– The man convicted of killing a Cleveland police officer was sentenced on Wednesday for a 1994 rape case.

Quisi Bryan, 46, is already serving time at Chillicothe Correctional Institution for the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon during a 2000 traffic stop.

On Wednesday, Bryan was re-sentenced to 22 years in prison for the rape and kidnapping. The victim was attacked and held at knife point in 1994. The case went unsolved until 2013 when Bryan was linked to DNA evidence.

“He said ‘get in the car. If you scream, I’ll kill you.’ When it was happening, all I could think of was that ‘God, please let me get out of here. Please let me make it out of this. Please let him not kill me,'” the woman testified during the trial.

Bryan represented himself and even cross-examined his victim.

He was then found guilty and sentenced to 20 to 50 years, under the sentencing statutes for 1994. According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, further review revealed he should have been sentenced under the 2014 statutes because that’s when he was convicted.

Bryan was sentenced to death by a Cuyahoga County jury for shooting Officer Leon. But in 2015, a judge for the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Ohio granted the convicted cop killer a new trial.

Late last year, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati determined the lower court had made an error in giving Bryan a new trial. That ruling sent him back to death row.

