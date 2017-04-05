Cleveland Indians add more new food, Wi-Fi at Progressive Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Indians added another local food vendor to their offerings at Progressive Field this season.

Over the past two years, the team joined forces with a dozen area restaurants to provide a wide-range of meals beyond the ballpark staples. On Wednesday, the Tribe announced Market Garden Brewery, based in Ohio City, will be the latest to provide food and beer on game days.

Senior Director of Communications Curtis Danburg said when the team started renovations at Progressive Field four years ago, research showed fans had a passion for Cleveland food.

"They want to celebrate Cleveland and one of the best things Cleveland has going for us is our food scene," Danburg said. "It's been a resounding success"

Existing food vendors are also cooking up something new. Great Lakes Brewing Company will offer a Po'Man with smoke kielbasa, potato and cheese pierogies, sauerkraut, and Dortmunder Gold Bertman's Ballpark Mustard. The Terrace Club, which remains open to the public with a game ticket, is serving grilled Asian salmon and veal parmesan sliders.

Also new this year are LED lights, which will be 20 percent to 30 percent brighter. They are also expected to reduce glare and shadows on the field.

Danburg said making sure all fans have access to Wi-Fi was a huge priority for the team.

They also wanted to enhance their service. The Tribe added ambassadors this year, who wear orange shirts, to help answer any questions.

The Cleveland Indians host the Chicago White Sox in their home opener at Progressive Field on April 11.

