Cleveland City Hall investigating if some drivers were punished too severely: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fox 8 I TEAM has uncovered an internal investigation swirling around the Cleveland Law Department and Cleveland Municipal Court.

Officials are trying to figure out if many drivers were punished more severely than they should have been. Privately, some officers question whether some who had been arrested ever even should have been put in jail.

The cases date back to last year.

A court spokesman says last year, city leaders reduced penalties for more than a dozen traffic crimes including driving under suspension, speed violations, not stopping after an accident and more.

Multiple sources say a factor in reducing the penalties was trying to keep jail space clear during the Republican National Convention in case of big trouble.

But since then, many drivers have been getting arrested, convicted and sentenced under the original penalties. No one changed the laws back to their original form.

So police say many drivers never should have been arrested and many should have received less punishment.

Cleveland City Hall is investigating.

Officials are not sure yet how many cases might be affected, and it’s not clear what happens to those cases now.