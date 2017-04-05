Bullets hit house and narrowly miss striking children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Gunfire sends a stray bullets into a home, just missing a father of 6, and several of his children.

Todd Nestor told the Fox 8 I-Team that one bullet landed on his pillow.

“I can’t believe how close this came to hitting me in the head,” Nester said as he showed us the bullet hole in his bedroom wall.

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning when about a half a dozen bullets hit his home. Other bullets went into the living room, where two of his daughters were sleeping, and one stuck in the wall of his son’s room.

Sandusky police Detective Ken Nixon says the shooting happened outside on the street near Nestor’s East Monroe Home.

“Two men were in the car and they were arguing,” Nixon said. “The suspect made the victim get out, and then he fired about nine shots at him. “ He said the man the suspect was shooting at, was not injured.

The suspect, Travion Wright, has been arrested for felonious assault and is being held in the county jail.

Nestor said he is grateful no one was injured and feels lucky to be alive.

“I will be at church Sunday,” Nestor said. “I’ll never miss another.”