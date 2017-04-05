× April 5, 2017

David Cooks up a Delicious Meal

One the menu today: Maple Mustard Salmon and Brussels Sprouts. You can get the recipe here.

Cynde H Designs

Everything old is new again! A local artist find a new use for 35 millimeter film.

http://cyndehdesigns.com

Graf Growers

Lisa Graf shares how to give traditional spring flowers a fresh look for Easter.

Graf Growers

1015 White Pond Drive

Akron, Ohio 44320

http://grafgrowers.com

Foundry Kitchen and Bar

Downtown Elyria is on the verge of a resurgence. A brand new restaurant, Foundry Kitchen and Bar, is part of that!

Foundry Kitchen & Bar

525 Broad St.

Elyria, Ohio 44035

http://foundrykitchen.bar/

Cleveland School of the Arts

Cleveland School of the Arts is a specialty arts school in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. CSA incorporates all aspects of the arts into its teaching approach.

http://www.clevelandschoolofthearts.org/

Kids Easter Fashion

We are getting the kids ready for Easter Sunday! Dillard’s at Great Northern shows us the adorable spring fashions for kids.

Dillard’s Great Northern

4954 Great Northern Mall

North Olmsted, OH 44070

(440) 734-6304

http://dillards.com

Upcoming Event:

Kids Day – Dillard’s at Great Northern Mall

Shop the newest spring styles just in time for Easter

Saturday, April 8th

Spring Fashion Show at 2pm.

*Mention New Day Cleveland with a purchase of a spring outfit on Saturday April 8th, and receive a Finding Dory Stationary Set.

Rocktopia: Youth Orchestra

We talk to a couple of the very talented members of the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, Angeline Monitello and Elliot Vendel, plus their Founder, Liza Grossman! Hear how they get the opportunities of a lifetime, including the chance to perform with Rocktopia!

Rocktopia

Thursday April 13

7:30pm

State Theatre

Playhouse Square

For Tickets:

216-241-6000

playhousesquare.org

Munch

Feel good about your next meal! Munch in Solon makes it easy!

Munch

28500 Miles Road

Solon, Ohio

216 231 0922

http://munch216.com

Susy’s Soup and Deli

Get a warm and delicious lunch next time you are at Tower City!

Susy’s Soup & Deli

230 W Huron Rd

Cleveland OH 44113

216 771 7792

http://www.susysoup.com