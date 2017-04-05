April 5, 2017
David Cooks up a Delicious Meal
One the menu today: Maple Mustard Salmon and Brussels Sprouts. You can get the recipe here.
Cynde H Designs
Everything old is new again! A local artist find a new use for 35 millimeter film.
http://cyndehdesigns.com
Graf Growers
Lisa Graf shares how to give traditional spring flowers a fresh look for Easter.
Graf Growers
1015 White Pond Drive
Akron, Ohio 44320
http://grafgrowers.com
Foundry Kitchen and Bar
Downtown Elyria is on the verge of a resurgence. A brand new restaurant, Foundry Kitchen and Bar, is part of that!
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
525 Broad St.
Elyria, Ohio 44035
http://foundrykitchen.bar/
Cleveland School of the Arts
Cleveland School of the Arts is a specialty arts school in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. CSA incorporates all aspects of the arts into its teaching approach.
http://www.clevelandschoolofthearts.org/
Kids Easter Fashion
We are getting the kids ready for Easter Sunday! Dillard’s at Great Northern shows us the adorable spring fashions for kids.
Dillard’s Great Northern
4954 Great Northern Mall
North Olmsted, OH 44070
(440) 734-6304
http://dillards.com
Upcoming Event:
Kids Day – Dillard’s at Great Northern Mall
Shop the newest spring styles just in time for Easter
Saturday, April 8th
Spring Fashion Show at 2pm.
*Mention New Day Cleveland with a purchase of a spring outfit on Saturday April 8th, and receive a Finding Dory Stationary Set.
Rocktopia: Youth Orchestra
We talk to a couple of the very talented members of the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, Angeline Monitello and Elliot Vendel, plus their Founder, Liza Grossman! Hear how they get the opportunities of a lifetime, including the chance to perform with Rocktopia!
Rocktopia
Thursday April 13
7:30pm
State Theatre
Playhouse Square
For Tickets:
216-241-6000
playhousesquare.org
Munch
Feel good about your next meal! Munch in Solon makes it easy!
Munch
28500 Miles Road
Solon, Ohio
216 231 0922
http://munch216.com
Susy’s Soup and Deli
Get a warm and delicious lunch next time you are at Tower City!
Susy’s Soup & Deli
230 W Huron Rd
Cleveland OH 44113
216 771 7792
http://www.susysoup.com