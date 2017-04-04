Wind advisory through this evening; Storms possible on Wednesday

Wind Advisory in effect for parts of northeast Ohio through this evening.

We reached 74°F officially Monday at 2:00 P.M. What greeted us in the FOX 8 Front Yard matched that warm high temperature!

It is quite windy with gusts over 40 mph being reported. Winds will ease a little tonight but it will still be a bit brisk and blustery.

Showers will be intermittent and very widely scattered through the afternoon, yet are expected to end this evening. Mostly cloudy skies have taken hold and will not see much clearing tonight.

Highs will be in the 60s tomorrow and there could be some strong to severe thunderstorms in the area, especially over our southern counties. Stay up on the latest Fox 8 Forecast for more details.

Temperatures will be mild until the end of the week. That’s when the air briefly gets cold enough for some of the precipitation to fall as wet snow Thursday night and Friday.

The weekend looks pretty descent right now with 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday! The Home Opener looks mild, but there will likely be some rain in the area. Stay tuned!

Here is your updated #8dayforecast.