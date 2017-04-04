Live: Police hold press conference after Amber Alert is canceled for 2 kidnapped children

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– An Amber Alert for two children, who police say were kidnapped by an armed man, was canceled Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. The victim said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Clarence Davis, threatened her with a gun and took her car.

According to Willoughby Hills police, the woman’s children, a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, were inside the vehicle. Davis is not the children’s father.

Police said they believe the suspect still has the gun. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Gavin Traylor and Ravin Briscoe were found safe, Willoughby Hills police said. Authorities did not say where they were located.