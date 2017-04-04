‘Who is Arthur Chu?’ to play at Cleveland International Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- He is one of the most talked about Jeopardy! champions of all time.

Arthur Chu won nearly $300,000 with 11 wins on the show.

But the Broadview Heights man also suffered terrible cyber bullying during his time on the show.

"Who is Arthur Chu?" is a documentary that follows Chu as he realizes he can only create positive change in the world if he heals his own wounds by reconciling with his family.

It will play at the Cleveland International Film Festival on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

